SC Black Expo returns -- virtually -- April 24, 2021

Event seeks to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses in South Carolina and beyond.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Black Expo -- an annual event intended to educate, enlighten and empower the community -- returns in 2021 but due to the pandemic, changes in the event's presentation were necessary.

"If there was ever a time Black Expo was needed in our community, it is now," says Darrin Thomas.

Darrin Thomas is the President of the 2021 Virtual South Carolina Black Expo.

For more 20 years, Black Expo has felt like a family reunion or homecoming, but COVID-19 has changed how the event reaches the African American community.

Thomas says this year's event is crucial for increasing exposure for minority owned businesses, especially those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"When those companies grow, they impact our communities in so many ways, like being able to hire folks," says Thomas. "We must reinvest resources, because when those businesses are eliminated, we eliminate a part of the economic fabric, which impacts life."

In years past, Black Expo has held multiple events throughout the state, but to keep everyone safe, this year organizers wanted to offer a "virtual experience," one they hope feels like home.

"It's almost as if they're walking into the lobby of the convention center," says Thomas. "Attendees will go into the exhibit hall to shop with vendors where they click on their booth and engage with small business owners."

Attendees who register in advance for this year's Virtual Economic Empowerment Summit will still get some freebies. A swag bag will be mailed once the registration process is completed.

"It is our hope that every attendee would be able to come and learn something or find something that would better their stake in life," says Thomas.

Business seminars aren't the only thing on the agenda.

This year's start studded line-up includes gospel greats The Clark Sisters and media mogul Master P.

But the highlight for a lot of South Carolinians will be the chance to engage and interact with fashion designer and South Carolina native, Sergio Hudson.

"You know, this young man created the attire for, former First Lady, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris," says Thomas. "He is going to talk about building his brand and we're going to give away a wardrobe designed by this young man."

South Carolina Virtual Black Expo will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021.

