The family said they received word on Jan. 20 that Bun-Bun had been located and was safe.

BOONE, N.C. — A 6-year-old Charleston girl gives major thanks to the community of Boone after community members located her beloved stuffed animal, Bun-Bun, who was last seen on Jan. 15.

On Jan. 15, the little girl, Annie, lost Bun-Bun while visiting the area. Bun-Bun was with her and her family in the downtown Boone area and at the Boone Mall on Saturday evening just before the winter storm hit the area.

Once she and her parents realized Bun-Bun was missing, they instantly began to retrace their steps. They searched and called everywhere they had visited that day but had no luck in finding Bun-Bun.

"I jumped in the car, I was already in my pajamas, but I jumped in the car and I drove over to the mall and I looked all through the parking lot. didn't see anything. I drove down King Street, you know, look, went and got out and walked and looked around where we had parked we looked around the Mass General Store nothing," Annie's mother, Julie Renkas told WCNC Charlotte.

With help from the Boone Police Department, her parents were able to confirm with WCNC Charlotte that Bun-Bun and their daughter will be reunited after he was located.

BunBun is on his way home, thanks to the kindness of the community and Nic Bozeman! Posted by Town of Boone Police Department on Saturday, January 22, 2022

Bun-Bun, who has been with the little girl for more than six years, was given to her at birth by her now-late great-grandmother and is the best confidant a 6-year-old could ask for.

"He's just been a lifelong companion for her and she's always taken him to school. Even now that she's in kindergarten. She puts him in her bookbag and goes to school. She never sleeps without him. It's he's anywhere that she is. The bunny is so it's they're practically joined at the hip," her mother, Renkas said.

