Thirty-four businesses, grocery store coming to Two Notch

The Palmetto Place had it's grand opening and thirty-four businesses are planned including a grocery store.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands Shopping Center is getting a new name and some new businesses, Palmetto Place.

Leaders in the city were joined by other local, state, and federal officials to announce the grand opening.

The plaza is located at the corner of Two Notch Road. and Covenant Road in east Columbia.

"This is something the city needs, the county needs, and the community definitely will benefit from," said Yvonne McBride a Richland County Councilwoman. "This will bring Two Notch back to the place that it should have been. And I look forward the future for it to be a booming area full of vitality and I think it's going to help overall with the crime that's in the community I think that this is nothing but a plus-plus for us."

Thirty-four businesses are planned for the shopping center including: hair salons, doctors offices, and a new grocery store.

Palmetto Place has been renovated, revitalized, and ready to serve community members like Kay'le Jefferson.

"It beats walking to certain places to get stuff now. It’s right around the corner," Jefferson said. "This whole block, I want to say probably 80% older people stay here. So year, this would be good for them."

The new grocery store is called Columbia Fresh Communities Market. Fresh stands for: Facilitating Restoration for Equitable Sustainable Healthy communities.

Currently the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control classifies this part of Two Notch Rd. a food desert. This is when people have to travel more than half-a-mile to get healthy food options like fruits and vegetables.

"It’s close to get to where you can get what you need and where you need to go," said Martha Ward, a resident who lives off Two Notch Rd.

Some businesses are already open in the shopping center like She's Counseling.

"We were the first tenants here, so seeing it expand is a great thing because we’re able to support the whole entire Columbia," said Tammy Mackins-Hill, LPC, Supervisor.

Mackins-Hill told News 19, the renovation allowed the firm to move from a 1400 sq. ft. office, into a 5800 sq. ft. office.