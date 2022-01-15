Community members marched to city hall and shared hopes of unity and love for the future.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Camden community got a head start on celebrations. On Saturday, people marched to city hall where they honored Dr. King's legacy and spoke about unity and love.

“Dr. King’s dream is ours to fulfill,” said speaker Kendall Givens Little.

Nearly 60 years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech, people across America are still waiting on that dream to come true.

“I’m wondering will American make good on its promise or will I just have to keep on dreaming?” asked Camden High School junior Denim Edwards during his speech.

Edwards shared a poem with the crowd inspired by Dr. King's famous speech.

Edwards asked, “when I see men and women that look like me still being gunned down in cold blood, I wonder will it get better, or are you telling me to keep dreaming?”

Many kids and high schoolers were involved in the unity celebration, something organizer Stan Hayes was glad to see.

"To see kids here today talking about it in such a heartfelt way, it really not only warms your heart but gives you hope for the future,” said Hayes.

The purpose of the event was to bring the community together and rally for a brighter, more united future.