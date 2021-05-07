Pastor Lloyd Grecia and his wife discovered anti-Christian vandalism on their church, but they didn't let that stop their worship.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A small church in Camden was vandalized over the weekend with anti-Christian messages and symbols. But the church’s pastor didn’t let that get in the way of their worship.

Pastor Lloyd Grecia's faith is strong, like the brick walls of his church, New Vision Sanctuary.

"I don’t have hate in my heart. I will pray with you, pray for you," Grecia said when asked how he felt about the vandalism.

On his brick walls, red spray paint and scary messages tried to shake his faith. However, Grecia said a little bit of paint can’t tear him down.

"Until the Holy Spirit tells me to stop, I won’t stop. But I’m gonna move on regardless. Yes, it could dishearten you, but I’m not going to let things like that stop me," the pastor said.

He and his wife Mary found the vandalism before their Sunday morning service but gathered anyway.

"We’re strong in the Lord," Mary said. "You gotta think when things come upon you and life’s trials and tribulations, you don’t stop. You keep going.”

Mary said what’s helped them stand strong is the community’s support.

"So many people were reaching out and saying, 'What can we do?' You know, people we don’t even know," said Mary. "When you’re hurt, that encouragement just builds you up.”

Before they could paint over the vandalism themselves, they noticed Sunday night someone else already did.

"We don’t know who did that," said Grecia, "but I thank them. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”