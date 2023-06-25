Cayce PD honors Corporal Drew Barr on what would have been his 29th birthday

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department commemorated the birthday of Corporal Roy "Drew Barr" on Saturday - just over one year after he died in the line of duty. Saturday would have been his 29th birthday.
"Today, we are celebrating the birthday of our fallen brother, Corporal Roy 'Drew' Barr," the department said in a social media post. "While he is celebrating his birthday in heaven, we'll celebrate in our hearts. Heaven holds you this birthday, and we hold you in our memories."
Officer Barr tragically lost his life while he responded to a domestic disturbance in Cayce. The late officer's name is now etched alongside another on a memorial the town of Cayce unveiled in April.
The memorial also pays tribute to Corporal Bill Illingworth, who died from injuries he sustained in a crash while responding to an armed robbery in 1983. The families of both officers were present for the ceremony.