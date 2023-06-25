Cayce PD honors Corporal Drew Barr on what would have been his 29th birthday

Officer Barr was responding to a domestic dispute in 2022 when he was killed.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department commemorated the birthday of Corporal Roy "Drew Barr" on Saturday - just over one year after he died in the line of duty. Saturday would have been his 29th birthday.

"Today, we are celebrating the birthday of our fallen brother, Corporal Roy 'Drew' Barr," the department said in a social media post. "While he is celebrating his birthday in heaven, we'll celebrate in our hearts. Heaven holds you this birthday, and we hold you in our memories."

Officer Barr tragically lost his life while he responded to a domestic disturbance in Cayce. The late officer's name is now etched alongside another on a memorial the town of Cayce unveiled in April.