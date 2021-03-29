City of Columbia reopening two parks with improvements

Ribbon cutting ceremonies Tuesday, March 30, at Fairwold and Marshall neighborhood parks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials with the City of Columbia will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday, March 20, 2021, celebrating the reopening of two neighborhood parks.

Mayor Steve Benjamin will be joined by council members and staff from the City's Parks & Recreation Department to welcome neighbors back with new playground improvements at these locations:

Marshall Park, 2905 Lincoln Street at 11 a.m.

Fairwold Park, 5924 Eddy Street at 3 p.m.