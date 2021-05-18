The Columbia Housing Authority plans to build about 1,500 affordable housing units and renovate existing ones over the next nine years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 2,900 total affordable housing units in nine years. That’s the goal of the Columbia Housing Authority’s 'Vision 2030' plan.

On Tuesday, the agency met with city officials to share their plans to improve affordable housing opportunities in Columbia.

Their plan preserves and expands affordable housing units over the next nine years and will cost $500 million.

"Our 'Vision 2030' plan calls for 1,550 units of new development that does not currently exist, plus the 1,361 preserved units that we'll preserve through conversion, [which] will take us back to our pre-1999 portfolio of 2,911 units," explained Cindi Herrera.

Herrera is the Senior Vice President of Development for Columbia Housing. She told city officials the money will come from public-private partnerships.

They’re working with several developers to build new complexes like the Willows at Wateree on Shakespeare Road. Herrera said "total development costs are a little over $64 million," for Willows at Wateree. "This one we anticipate closing early in 2022 with initial occupancy in July of ’23."

They also plan to demolish old complexes, like Allen Benedict Court, to build new ones.

"We hope to begin the demolition in June," Herrera said when talking about the condemned housing units. "We are awaiting HUD’s final approval of the environmental release for the Allen Benedict Court project."

In its place will be new buildings with 168 senior units and 195 family units.

They also plan to build a brand-new senior living home on Carter Street and Two Notch Road called Haven at Palmer Pointe. It will replace the Marion Street High Rise.

"This project will have 150 units of senior housing, age 62 and older, the total development costs are a little over $31 million for this project, all private capital," Herrera said.

Columbia Housing says there are about 70 residents still living in the Marion Street High Rise, but they’re helping them relocate. They plan to have everyone out in three or four months but haven’t finalized their plans for the building yet.

Columbia Housing currently houses 6,500 families and owns about 1,600 units. They plan to eliminate about 300 of those and build 1,500 new ones.

Here is a breakdown of the Housing Authority's proposed investments:

EXISTING PROPERTIES

Oak at St. Anna's Park (formerly Gonzales Gardens site on Forest Drive): 95 senior units, 190 family units. Cost: $58,148,544. Estimated closing date: November 2021

(formerly Gonzales Gardens site on Forest Drive): 95 senior units, 190 family units. Cost: $58,148,544. Estimated closing date: November 2021 Haven at Palmer Pointe (replaces Marion Street Highrise) at Carter Street and Meadowlark Drive: 150 senior units. Cost: $31,212,954. Estimated closing date: November 2021

(replaces Marion Street Highrise) at Carter Street and Meadowlark Drive: 150 senior units. Cost: $31,212,954. Estimated closing date: November 2021 Allen Benedict Court (ABC) bounded by Harden, Read, Oak and Laurel streets): Conversion strategy: demolition. Outcome: new construction of 168 senior units, 195 family units. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2022

(ABC) bounded by Harden, Read, Oak and Laurel streets): Conversion strategy: demolition. Outcome: new construction of 168 senior units, 195 family units. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2022 Oak Read Highrise across from ABC at 2211 Read St: Conversion strategy: transfer of assistance to ABC site. Outcome: substantial rehab to eliminate efficiency units. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2023

across from ABC at 2211 Read St: Conversion strategy: transfer of assistance to ABC site. Outcome: substantial rehab to eliminate efficiency units. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2023 Latimer Manor , 100 Lorick Circle: Conversion strategy: HUD rental assistance demonstration (RAD)/demolition. Outcome: new construction consisting of approximately 220 rental units and 50 homes. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2022

, 100 Lorick Circle: Conversion strategy: HUD rental assistance demonstration (RAD)/demolition. Outcome: new construction consisting of approximately 220 rental units and 50 homes. Estimated completion: second quarter of 2022 Arrington Manor , 2225 College St in Five Points: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction of 80 senior unit apartments. Estimated completion: fourth quarter of 2022

, 2225 College St in Five Points: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction of 80 senior unit apartments. Estimated completion: fourth quarter of 2022 The Reserves at Faraway Terrace , 2000 Faraway Dr: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction to be determined

, 2000 Faraway Dr: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction to be determined Dorrah Randall , 1003 Old Satchel Ford Rd: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction to be determined

, 1003 Old Satchel Ford Rd: Conversion strategy: RAD/demolition. Outcome: new construction to be determined Hammond Village , 921 Marlboro St: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: substantial rehab using HUD FHA 223(f) loan for multifamily properties

, 921 Marlboro St: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: substantial rehab using HUD FHA 223(f) loan for multifamily properties Eastover apartments , 107 Lewis Scott Court, Eastover: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: substantial rehab using HUD FHA 223(f) loan for multifamily properties

, 107 Lewis Scott Court, Eastover: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: substantial rehab using HUD FHA 223(f) loan for multifamily properties Various smaller properties throughout the Columbia area: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: of 18 properties with 476 units, 70 units demolished, 407 units rehabbed

throughout the Columbia area: Conversion strategy: RAD. Outcome: of 18 properties with 476 units, 70 units demolished, 407 units rehabbed Single family homes throughout Columbia area: Conversion: disposition and demolition. Outcome: of 295 homes, 155 rehab/lease-purchase, 140 sell or demolish

NEW DEVELOPMENT