Columbia leaders talk to kids about gun safety

The police department, Mayor, and local Bishop teamed up to talk with kids about guns.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia leaders and law enforcement partnered up to have a conversation about gun safety with kids in the community.

Generations gathered in the gym at Martin Luther King Jr. Park to start working toward a better tomorrow. Through song and dance kids were able to learn about gun safety.

"I learned that you should not touch guns… because you could get in a lot of trouble," said 6-year-old, Lynette McMillan.

According to a study done by Every Town for Gun Safety, an average of 964 people die by guns every year in South Carolina, and City of Columbia leaders say they are hoping this will change by ending gun violence with the next generation.

"You all are our future leaders and we need you to stick around and not lose your life or take someone else's with a gun," Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook said.

Bishop Eric Davis presented his book Little Ones Don't Touch Guns, as a cartoon that kids could read along with. Kids in Columbia Parks and Rec summer camps watched and learned as a group of animated chickens shared an important message.

"Especially with what's been happening in our community, the kids really needed to hear this," said mom, Meileinkya McDuffie.