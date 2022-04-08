Have a ball in City of Columbia's fall youth sports leagues

Registration is open for youth sports city leagues and after school programs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Feeling restless? Want to learn a new sport or show off your (already) mad skills? City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department may have a program for you.

Registration is now being accepted for the city's After-School Program for youth ages 5-12, the city's youth soccer league for ages 12 and under, and the city's lacrosse league for ages 8-14.

The Youth Soccer League is accepting registration for coed teams now through Sunday, August 21. The season begins Wednesday, September 14, with games played 6-10 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.

The Lacrosse League for girls and boys ages 8-14 is accepting registration now through Sunday, August 18. Practice will be Thursdays, starting August 25, and games played 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at Owens Field Park

Register for the soccer or lacrosse programs online at parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/youth-sports/ Registration forms are also available online or at any City recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office located at 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Fees for the soccer league and lacrosse league are $25 per person, per sport. Both leagues finish play the first week of November,

The After-School Program provides the opportunity for children to participate in supervised activities such as sports, arts, and book club on a weekly basis. The program follows the Richland School District 1 calendar and meets 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school calendar year. Registration begins on Tuesday, August 16. Children must be between ages 5-12 as of July 1, 2022, to participate. The cost of the after-school program is $30 per child, per week. Snacks will be provided.

Registration for the after-school program will be at the following locations:

Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley St., 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program grades 6th-8th), 2500 Wheat Street, 803-733-8531

Greenview Park, 6700 David St., 803-754-5223

Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue, 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road, 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave., 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St., 803-255-8161

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave., 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St., 803-733-8452

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road, 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd., 803-733-8451

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street, 803-733-8451

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, 803-776-1096