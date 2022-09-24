Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency

Funeral arrangements are still being established and were not available at the time of the department's announcement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment.

According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

"During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill," the statement said. "He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived."

The department said the Columbia native had been with the department for more than seven years and was recently assigned as a patrol officer in the Metro Region. Before joining law enforcement, Owens Riley had served with distinction with the U.S. Marine Corps.