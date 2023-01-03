Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations

Columbia Solid Waste offers leaf collection option for city residents through January 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you.

The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.

Columbia residents can drop off leaves at marked bins at the following locations from January 6 through January 12:

Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Busby Street, 1735 Busby St.

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St.

Owens Field, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy.