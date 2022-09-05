The COMET public transit system looking to better serve lower Richland

The COMET transit system wants to hear from the Lower Richland community about service needs in the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) wants to hear from lower Richland residents about service in their area.

"Do you want more routes in this area? Are you familiar with reflex routes and how that works? We’re looking at amenities," said Pamela Bynoe-Reed, Public Information Officer for The COMET.

Bynoe-Reed says some people in lower Richland and other rural communities don't know about some services that are available to them.

"A lot of times, rural communities feel like they're overlooked and that they're forgotten about," Bynoe-Reed said. "We just want them to know we did not forget about you, and we're not overlooking you, and we really want to hear what services that you need that we can provide to you in the lower Richland community."

While lower Richland has less than five COMET bus routes, Bynoe-Reed a service many don't know about is the 'Reflex' program.

"What that means is that you make a phone call an hour before you need to leave the bus stop, and the bus will meet you at that stop, so it's a flexible schedule," Bynoe-Reed said.

There are two opportunities for lower Richland residents to provide feedback to The COMET.

Residents can complete a survey to collect riders' thoughts on what is needed in the lower Richland area.

On Monday, May 23, The COMET is holding a public meeting to hear from residents.

The meeting will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on May 23 at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center.

"Part of it is education, part of it is really listening to see how The COMET can be more integrated into people's everyday lives," Bynoe-Reed said.

Landon Harrison lives in lower Richland. He said he's pleased to have residents' voices heard.

"Say you need to go to the gym or something and you can’t. Maybe you need to get back to school, you're a college student - public transportation can be important about that," Harrison said. "It’s just a lot of ways that public transportation is important in this area for people. There’s a lot of people who may not have regular cars or any way to get where they need to go."