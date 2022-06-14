Cayce Planning commission votes against proposed F Avenue housing development

After hearing from residents and the developer, Cayce planning commission denied a 22-home project on F Avenue.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Planning Commission has denied a developer's request to build a 22-home cul de sac on F Avenue.

The development first came before the planning commission back in April, but without any presentation or details from the person hoping to build the homes.

Wes Taylor, the developer on this project, came before the commission and residents for the first time on Monday to share more on the proposed homes and why he wants to build in The Avenues.

“I built a house in the area for my son and was looking for a place in The Avenues for my other son," Taylor explained. "I called up my cousin, Kim Lucas, who has property here to see if we could buy a piece of it. She said she was looking to downsize but wanted to see what I could do with this property."

Residents got up during the public hearing portion of the meeting to speak in opposition to the project listing water issues, traffic, and home values as just a few of their concerns.

“I’m not opposed to seeing maybe 5 homes but not 22, that would be way too much,” said resident, Bobbi Sue Jeffries.

The commission voted unanimously to deny the project. One commissioner asked that the development proposal be turned into a project request to allow the city more control of how many homes will go onto the five acres of land.

The project will go before city council next, and if approved there, it will then go before the SCDOT and then DHEC for votes as well.