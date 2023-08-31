Community invited to meeting tonight about Hopkins Park pool

Richland County Recreation Commission is hosting a meeting about the future of this closed community pool.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) board of commissioners is hosting a community meeting tonight regarding the future of the Hopkins Park Pool.

The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Hopkins Park, 150 Hopkins Park Rd.

In May, RCRC announced the Hopkins Pool would not open for the summer, citing safety concerns. RCRC Interim Director Tameka Williams said at the time that the pool had reached the end of its life expectancy. The bowl of the pool had shifted, and water loss was between 500 to 1,000 gallons a day.