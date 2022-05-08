Dr. Sonya Lewis remembered as community advocate, 'Mother to the community'

In her absence, colleagues have promised to continue advocating for the community in her memory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A community action organization is mourning the loss of a powerful voice - but vowed on Sunday that it won't forget the lessons she taught.

One Common Cause Community Control Initiative released a statement regarding the death of Dr. Sonya Lewis, who was struck by a car while attending an event along Fairfield Road just a day earlier.

"We lost our Mentor, Greatest Supporter, our Beacon of Light, A Fierce and Fearless Warrior and Mother to the community and not just her family," the organization said.

One Common Cause describes itself as an organization that bridges the gap between disenfranchised citizens and the community at large. In her time as its chief communications officer, Lewis often saw herself directly filling that role.

Over the years, Lewis was a perennial face on WLTX News19 as reporters past and present dug into tough issues such as affordable housing. Lewis also spoke publicly against ongoing apartment issues and unlivable conditions that could often go ignored.

But Lewis also advocated openly for social justice and victims of domestic violence and sexual trauma.

On her own page, Lewis said that "If you believe strongly in someone or something that you feel everyone else pays little-to-no attention to, perhaps it's up to you to make it better."

She said that's what advocacy is.

And, in her absence, it's something that Lewis's colleagues at Once Common Cause have vowed to continue.