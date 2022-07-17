Community rallies behind Lexington resident as he prepares for 3rd open heart surgery

Andy Potts is currently waiting at MUSC in Charleston for what he says is a high-risk operation

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dozens of friends and family filled Winterfield Drive in Lexington on Sunday to support a resident who will undergo his third open heart surgery this week.

Andy Potts noticed pain in his leg last week as he was coaching his baseball team. His leg then went numb and he was rushed to the emergency room.

Following several studies and knowing his recent history doctors uncovered Andy had a blood clot and endocarditis.

It's just the latest issue Andy has dealt with involving his heart. In November, he had knee surgery and started having pain in his back. That's when, according to his wife Brittany, the latest bout of issues began and ultimately led to his heart surgery in February. He also had similar surgery six years earlier.

While doctors made decisions on what the next steps would be, Andy was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston where he is now waiting for the official date of his surgery.

But, while he waited, he watch the crowd gather at his home over video call, where signs began to fill the streets with messages of love and prayer.

Brittany said she was blown away by the support her family has seen.

"We are so thankful for all of these people who came out today and blessed us today and have been blessing us since this journey began nine months ago," she said.

Keith Wilkes the vice president of Apostles Motorcycle Society, led the ride to Andy's home. The group regularly holds rides of honor and also comes to pray with families at their request.

Wilkes had a special message for Andy.

"Andy, we love you, man. God's got this thing in control. Just put your faith in him and everything's going to be OK."

Andy said the message warmed his heart even from many miles away.

"Gosh, that means the world to me, I mean community is all we have, " he said. "They say it takes a village to raise a child and that's true. It takes a village to do anything anymore and seeing the support of our baseball family that came out there, my neighbors, my friends, and the Apostle Motorcycle Club that was truly one of the most inspirational things that anyone's ever done for me and my family."

Brittany said the support was incredible.

"It's overwhelming. It means the world to our family that they could come out and put this together for him," she said.

And, as they prepared to leave, his baseball team had one final chant: "We love you, Coach Andy!"