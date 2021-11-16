Craftsmen's Classic fest a needed boost for business, vendors say

The event wrapped up after three days and had a strong turnout which some attributed to the approaching holiday season and ongoing supply chain issues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Craftmen's Classic Art & Craft returned with this Christmas edition this weekend after being away due to the pandemic.

The event brought families out from across the area and led to many businesses seeing one of their best events here.

"We've sold out of everything, so that tells me people have wanted the products, couldn't get it last year and they are very happy to have us back this year," Debra Kendrick, a vendor said.

Kendrick added the supply and demand for the event have been overwhelming but it's exciting.

Her table was not alone. John Collins, another vendor, also said they experienced more volume than expected. Collins had to leave to go back to Greenville after Friday to bring back more products, things he said are almost sold out now.

Collins added that this experience is something his business needs.

"Being a candle company, it's kinda hard to smell candles on the internet," he said.

With the supply chain issue growing, Collins also added the price of the wax he orders has gone up 100% over the last few weeks.

Another vendor, Cindy Evans, said that with the supply chain issue, she believes that's why so many people were out buying gifts.

Her products which she usually doesn't sell as Christmas gifts are now being bought by people as presents this year.

Carly Cook, the director of marketing for Craftsmen's Classic, said that some exhibitors have said this is their best show.