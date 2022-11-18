Art Expo to teach creatives strategies to succeed in industry

This Saturday, the Creative Culture Brand’s annual Art Expo will take place at Allen University.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all artists.

It’s a chance for creatives at all levels to learn from industry professionals, including artists, designers and photographers, and network in one place.

Shawn Merrick is the Expo owner and creative director.

“I’m excited…because all of the creatives that’s in the city, in Columbia, and hopefully in SC and maybe even North Carolina will be coming out to celebrate the arts, to celebrate creativity, have a place, have a home for their creativity to grow and meet some new people,” Merrick said.

The event will feature a panel of experts including makeup artists, hairstylists, marketing directors, and models to speak on their pathways to success. The panel is being hosted by News19’s Kayland Hagwood.

Notable artist and entrepreneur Ija Charles will be the keynote speaker. The day will wrap up with a mass photoshoot for photographers to test out their knowledge and share their craft.

“I’ll be talking about my start, how I became an artist,” Charles said. “How I am thriving, how I was able to make a living as an artist, and really inspiring young and old people alike to know that they can do the same thing. I’m just a human being and everything that I’ve brought to Columbia is so I can give back. So, this is my way of being able to give other people the tools that the have already in their minds to know that they can do whatever they want.”