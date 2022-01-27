Unused, damaged wing of Lee County school demolished

News19 first told viewers about the damaged portion of Dennis Elementary in October when community members expressed safety concerns about the hole in the roof.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — After roughly five years, a large hole in the wing of a Lee County School has now been demolished.

News19 first told viewers about the damaged portion of Dennis Elementary in October when community members expressed safety concerns.

While the superintendent, State Department of Education and State Fire Marshall said the unused wing was no immediate concern to the rest of the school, the district was able to secure the funding and have that portion removed.

It was a bittersweet moment for Bernetta Wilmore who watched from her home across the street as the wing, damaged from age, was removed.

“I was kind of sad about it. I could have imagined myself being in Ms. Witherspoon’s class, which was the second grade," Wilmore said. "I know you can’t hold on to older things. I’m getting older. Nobody going to hold on to me (laughs).”

Funding in rural districts has long been a challenge, according to Superintendent Bernard McDaniel, who said they had to shift funds at the district level to afford the project.

The rest of the school is clear for use, he said, but upgrades are still needed.

"Is it a facility that our students are deserving of in 2022, absolutely not," McDaniel said, "...and so we hope that's something that can be rectified in the future.”