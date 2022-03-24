New amphitheater could be coming to Newberry

It's part of a partnership between the City and County for the Capital Project Sales Tax.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The city and county leaders in Newberry are considering projects to revitalize some communities.

"I think it will open up a big opportunity for Newberry and put us more on the map," said Newberry resident, Liz Rivera. "This would really bring in a whole different group, and possibly residents."

Mayor Forster Senn said some of the projects include an expansion to their recreation sports center by adding a bigger playground, walk ways, and more.

"We’ve had improvements to our first responders facilities, modernize those," Mayor Senn said. "We’ve had water and sewer improvements around the county. We’ve had quality of life improvements."

Another project includes an amphitheater in the city, behind the Newberry Opera House.

"I think that it’s gonna be great, not only expose the community to artists coming in to perform on the stage, but also provide a stage for local artists to perform," said Robert Matheson, Newberry resident.

Matheson said these projects will bring more people into the city.

"Of course we have a beautiful historic downtown here in Newberry, and we want people to come here," Matheson said. "Newberry is an arts destination and we’re an art town, and we want to promote that."

Projects are being funded through the Capital Project Sales Tax, a 1% retail tax all residents pay.

"We’re each paying a little bit when we go out to eat, and maybe shopping, then it adds up over the course of time and we get some nice things that we need as a community," Mayor Senn said.