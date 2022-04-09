Eastover Community Garden asking for volunteers on Labor Day

The garden is preparing to switch over from summer veggies to fall crops

EASTOVER, S.C. — Labor Day weekend, for many people, is the unofficial end to the summer season which means temperatures will fall and a new season is around the corner.

The Eastover community is preparing.

The Community Garden in Eastover helps to provide vegetables to those who live in that rural community. Those who tend the garden are preparing for their fall harvest and they are asking for help.

"I call this community garden weekend, taking a spin on Labor Day, putting in labor for our community, just to refresh this garden, and get it ready for the fall," said Michael Dantzler, who created the garden back in 2014.

"This is our second time doing a fall garden, this year funded, last year not funded," he added.

Those funds came from the USDA with which he grew the garden from 1,800 square feet to 9,000 square feet leading to a successful summer crop.

"A lot of zucchini, squash, watermelon, cucumber. I will estimate we touched and have given vegetables to 100 residents," Dantzler said.

Wanda Dash, like others in the community, has seen the impact first-hand.

"It's definitely a benefit to the entire community," she said. "It's also helped the community with the togetherness it's bringing more of the residents out."

Starting tomorrow morning! We will be cutting grass, weeding, raking, and so much more over these next three mornings. Your help will be greatly appreciated!!! Posted by Get Involved LR on Friday, September 2, 2022

As he spends the weekend turning the soil for a new season, Dantzler is preparing new crops.

"Collard greens are definitely going to be in the mix, some other cooler vegetables maybe broccoli," he said.

Dantzler is asking for more volunteers to help make sure all the work can be done. If anyone is interested, the Community Garden Weekend continues on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 105 McGrath St. in Eastover.