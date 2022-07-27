Health and Wellness event sheds light on equity issues in Hispanic communities

Despite the number of low to moderate income Hispanic communities in the Columbia area, individuals often don't seek help. One group is hoping to change this.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Access to healthcare and resources can be challenging for members of some underserved communities. Tonya Rodriguez-Hodges is the director at Latino Communications in Columbia. She explains it can be hard for these communities to get resources they may need.

"It's really hard when you're first language isn't English...you don't really want to to raise your hand and say 'I help, I need assistance."

Her organization provides resources to low to moderate Hispanic households.

"The LMI (Low to Moderate Income) communities are the ones that really don't complain...so it's really important to get to our communities and let them know we're here to support them, we're here to help. We pass no judgement, we ask no questions."

Today Latino Communication hosted a health and wellness event. They offered a number of free services like food boxes with fresh produce and grocery gift cards. Vendors included Able, a health advocacy group with COVID-19 information, 'MITRA' with information on Comet buses, and representatives from Appleseed Legal, providing legal assistance, and medical service providers. Hodges says the work today is just a step in solving deeper issues.

"It's an ongoing equity building momentum we have with the community."

Maria Forttini is a volunteer who helped at the drop-off. She says families in the Hispanic community need access to these resources.

"After COVID, a lot of these people lost their jobs, they got sick...they can see there's still hope, that there's still help for them."