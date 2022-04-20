Heading out? Here's what law enforcement says you should know amid uptick in crime

A look at how law enforcement is working to keep events safe after a violent week in the the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A rise in gun violence has put safety top of mind for some in the Midlands as the spring event season begins.

It come after dozens were injured in two weekend shootings: One at Columbiana Centre Mall leaving at least nine shot and five injured, and another at a Hampton County club where at least nine were hurt.

Then, on Wednesday, a 16-year-old was killed and two others injured during a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex on Lucius Road.

Morgan Ryan, a University of South Carolina (USC) student, spent part of the day Wednesday in Five Points with her friends Ella Lemieux and Jordan Pomar who also attend the university.

"I personally was shocked that something like that happened so close to where we live," Ryan said.

"I'm originally from outside Boston, Massachusetts and even my family from there all heard about it," Lemieux said, "saying, 'Are you safe?'"

Since the shooting, which police say happened after a years-long conflict between at least three individuals led to shots fired, security has increased in the mall, including a heightened police presence.

Elsewhere, efforts are also taking place to keep event goers safe.

The Five Points Association said its in close contact with city police and has been implementing clear bag policies at festivals as a precaution, like the one used at the St. Patrick's Day Festival in March.

Other event organizers are also planning with safety in mind, according to John "JJ" Jones who directs the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA).

"Regulating entrance points and paying attention and having law enforcement present," Jones said. "I would encourage... any entity that has an event, make contact with law enforcement to have them involved in the planning."

He added that those attending should keep a watchful eye over their surroundings.

"Be cognizant of what's around you. If you see something that doesn't look right, it's probably not right," Jones said.

Outside of events, Jones said law enforcement are always working to implement crime reduction strategies.

"Law enforcement gets crime reports from different areas of the state and they study those reports and find out where they occur and they actually have extra officers out in those areas trying to combat crime. A lot of times you'll see that through extra traffic enforcement," Jones said. "You may see it through community officers working the neighborhood."

Ryan and her friends said they're not deterred from attending events by the uptick in crime, but it does make them more cautious.