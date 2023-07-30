'He loved his community' | Family of fallen Newberry Police Lt. Michael Wood remembers his impact

Karen Hughes, the mother-in-law of Lieutenant Michael Wood, said he was born to serve and protect - and it showed in everything he did.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A fallen officer's family is remembering his life and impact on a close-knit community just days after a car accident claimed his life as he was responding to a call.

Karen Hughes, the mother-in-law of Lieutenant Michael Wood, said he was born to serve and protect.

"When it says protect and serve, that's the definition beside him," Hughes said.

Ahead of receiving friends and family at the visitation for Newberry Police Lieutenant Michael Wood, Karen Hughes described a man whose dedication and love were guiding forces in his life.

"Wood is the type of person that was just born to be a police officer," she said. "He had to come out dedicated. He loved his community, his service, he would sacrifice anything and everything for them, and he finally did."

Karen said three things mattered to Michael, the police department, God, and his family, and it showed - especially in his marriage to Jennifer.

"Well, he just took her," she said with a smile and a laugh. "That was it. I mean, he got her - won her over - and, like I said, they have the two sons, so, you know, it's just simple. We had no part in that. We didn't give, he took, and that was it."

As the family is grieving, Karen said they hadn't felt alone with the community and Michael's lasting brotherhood in the Newberry Police Department keeping them close.

"We've been in such capable, loving hands; this man is part of my heart now, and you can't help but know why we've loved him so," she said.

As the family navigates their loss, Karen said she wants to remember the good.

"It's a process right now, and we're just going to try to do our best to honor what he started, and we want to make it clear that we're thankful for everything he's done," she said.