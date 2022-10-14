'We still have a lot more work to do': Famously Hot South Carolina Pride kicks off 33rd year

The event draws more than 80,000 people to Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than three decades in October, the warm and welcoming Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival has taken place in Columbia.

"We’ve started this thing at about 10,000 people and now we're up to almost 100,000 people," said President Jeff March whose been organizing the event for 11 years.

March said the event is the largest LGBTQ event in the state and expects this year to be bigger than ever.

"This is the first year that liquor will be served at the festival," said March.

March said he's excited about the entertainment lineup, which features rapper CupcakKe and Crystal Water, plus a slate of high-profile drag performers from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, including Phoenix, Trinity the Tuck, Lala Ri, and Jasmine Kennedie.

Sunday closes out the Pride weekend with a drag brunch and a picnic and service.

Harriet Hancock LGBT Center Board President Matthew Butler credits March's leadership for moving the event from Finlay Park to Main street and adding a Night Parade.

"We used to pack the park and it was always a fun time, but as soon as it moved to Main Street, Pride took on a different energy," said Butler.

Butler said that while Pride Fest is a celebration, it wasn't always that way.

"That very first Pride, there were lists of demands for city, county, and state government. Some of them have been met through time and others are still remaining," said Butler.

S.C. Pride volunteer Nick Kask said the event is a call to action to bring awareness to the LGBTQ community.

"What Pride’s are still to this day, a conglomeration of all those people. So, up and down the street, there’s tons of organizations who are here to support LGBT people and their families and they know they can come here and be safe," said Kask.

James Agens grew up in Columbia and has been going to Pride since 2015. Now he is the S.C. Pride board secretary and helps set up the event.

"Everybody’s welcome here; so, it's really exciting to see so many people come," said Agens.

While Kask and March say acceptance for the LGBTQ community has blossomed, they also agree the community is still facing challenges.

"If something comes and threatens the equality we have and the equality we want, if that happens, we're gonna keep fighting just like we always have," said Kask.

"We still have a lot more work to do here," said March. "That's why it's important for us to be loud and visible, to make sure everyone knows we're still here."

March is stepping down after 11 years in the role. He said the next leader will be announced in November.