Both officers and firefighters joined together to remember Barr, whose impact in both Cayce and Monetta has not been forgotten.

MONETTA, S.C. — A fallen Cayce officer was honored in a very special way on Saturday by a fire department for which he also volunteered.

Cayce Police shared photos from the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department showing its new sign placard which now includes officer Roy "Drew" Barr's name.

Barr died in April while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Cayce where he was confronted by a suspect armed with a rifle who shot him.

It was a death that struck the Cayce community deeply and many came out not only to show support for Barr's family but also to honor his memory and service to the community.

And that service didn't stop at the Cayce city limits. Barr was also a volunteer firefighter in the Monetta community.

"Drew was family," firefighter Brian Kaney said of Barr just days after losing his friend.

Roughly two months later, both communities have taken time out of their lives to remember Barr for the person he was and the sacrifice he made.

Cayce Police officers were on hand to see the dedication of Monetta's department in Barr's memory.

"Drew was a true public servant and his legacy will continue to change lives for years to come," the department said in a social media statement.