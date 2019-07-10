SWANSEA, S.C. — We all know how important a car can be. From taking loved ones to doctor’s appointments to traveling to and from work, a car provides a means to do necessary tasks for ourselves and for others.

For some, transportation issues can become overwhelming; especially in rural areas without mass transit available.

Swansea High School's Automotive Technology department noticed this problem and is implementing Fix It Forward, a free community service program to assist in repairing vehicles for those in need.

Spencer Cooper, a junior enrolled in Automotive Technology II, says his teacher, Mr. Michael Branch, is “pretty cool for doing the Fix it Forward program.” Cooper added, “I think it is a great idea. I like doing for others, especially the ones in our community."

Auto Tech students are looking for recommendations from Lexington District Four students and staff, churches, and community members for those who may be in need of this service.

For more information, and to request a recommendation form, contact Michael Branch at mbranch@lexington4.net or Dana Lackey at dlackey@lexington4.net.