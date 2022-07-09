City of Forest Acres helping with flood recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky

As we approach the 7-year anniversary of the 2015 flood, the City of Forest Acres is helping another community that just experienced a similar crisis.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — As the City of Forest Acres approaches the 7-year anniversary of the flooding they experienced in 2015, the community is working to pay it forward.

The City and the Forest Acres Police Department are donating a patrol car to the Letcher County Sheriff's Office in Eastern Kentucky, where they have been dealing with the aftermath of major flooding that happened in August.

"We understand the impact and the assistance we received from other people, and we just want to pay it forward," said Forest Acres Police Chief, Don Robinson.

In 2015, Forest Acres experienced what residents call a "once in 1,000-year flood." Councilman David Black says the city wanted to help give another place that has experienced a similar crisis a leg up in its recovery.

"Even today, you still kind of drive around and see some of the things that we're still building," Black explained. "I think this is a great idea, and something we can do to reach out to the people in Eastern Kentucky and really help them."

The Forest Acres Police Department will be making the drive to meet the Letcher County Sheriff's Office and donate the patrol car within the next few weeks. Before they go, the Police Department is asking for donations from the community.

"As much as we can get we're going to take up there," Chief Robinson said. "We are looking for donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, health and hygiene products, diapers, and toiletries. That's what we want to provide."