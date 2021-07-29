Where to find free fans in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With temperatures on the rise here in the Midlands, we're on your side with a list of location you can get a free fan if you are in need of one.
In Lexington, their 'Operation Cool Down' program is underway. Anyone in need of a fan can stop by the Lexington Police Department Station at 111 Maiden Ln. in Lexington. No questions will be asked.
The City of Columbia Police Department also has their annual 'Fan the Heat' program. They provide AC units and box fans to the community. The city does have requirements for those who pick one up.
Eligibility requirements:
- Citizens must be 55 years-old or older
- Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)
Exceptions:
- Individuals with respiratory problems or a major illness can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.
- Families with young children
CPD is accepting ac unit, box fans, and monetary donations now until Sept. 6 at:
- CPD Main Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201
- Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
- Southeast Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045
- West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212
The West Columbia Police Department also has a "Fan the Heat" program.
Fans are available for free to anyone in need, especially the elderly and people with medical conditions.
If you would like to donate a new fan or if you need a fan, please contact Sgt. Ronald Fair at 803-794-0721 ext. 827. Tax-deductible financial contributions should be made to the West Columbia Police Officers’ Foundation.