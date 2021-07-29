Where to find free fans in the Midlands

Temperatures are expected to soar in the Midlands, we're on your side with where to find free fans, AC units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With temperatures on the rise here in the Midlands, we're on your side with a list of location you can get a free fan if you are in need of one.

In Lexington, their 'Operation Cool Down' program is underway. Anyone in need of a fan can stop by the Lexington Police Department Station at 111 Maiden Ln. in Lexington. No questions will be asked.

The City of Columbia Police Department also has their annual 'Fan the Heat' program. They provide AC units and box fans to the community. The city does have requirements for those who pick one up.

Eligibility requirements:

Citizens must be 55 years-old or older

Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)

Exceptions:

Individuals with respiratory problems or a major illness can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.

Families with young children

CPD is accepting ac unit, box fans, and monetary donations now until Sept. 6 at:

CPD Main Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201 Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201 North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

– 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203 Southeast Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045

– 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045 West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

The West Columbia Police Department also has a "Fan the Heat" program.

Fans are available for free to anyone in need, especially the elderly and people with medical conditions.