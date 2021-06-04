Midlands nonprofits partner to help women improve financial stability

The goal is to create long-term change in the lives of women and their families here in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women in Philanthropy (WIP), an affinity group of United Way of the Midlands, is on a mission to create long-term change in the lives of women and their families here in the Midlands.

Last week, the group awarded funding to a Midlands organization that works to improve financial stability among women and women with children.

WIP awarded $25,000 to Homeless No More to help fund children’s afterschool and summer camp programs and financial literacy programs for women.

Homeless No More says this money will go towards their life skills program they offer at St. Lawrence Place. Lila Anna Sauls, President of Homeless No More, says 94% of participants achieve permanent stable housing after leaving St. Lawrence Place.

"Across SC, there's a shortage of affordable rental homes available to low income households. Cost burdened poor households are likely to sacrifice necessities like healthy food & healthcare to pay rent, and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions." @NLIHC pic.twitter.com/141l1Ab6om — Homeless No More (@HNM_SC) May 10, 2021

Sauls says without the grant money, they'd have to cut their services. "Our life skills programming is anything from budgeting to selfcare to soft skills, such as how to increase your employment or get your first job," said Sauls.

Angela Jones is currently in the life skills program. "I am 23 years old. Last year I gave birth to my first child," she said. "I was working, and at the beginning stage of COVID, I kinda lost my job, so things were a little bit difficult."

Jones moved into St. Lawrence Place, which offers two years of housing for families experiencing homelessness. "When I first moved in, I was kinda embarrassed -- not having a job and becoming a new mom."

"Being in the life skills program has helped me in so many ways, as an adult to make better goals, make better decisions."