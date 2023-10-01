Funeral arrangements announced for Richland County Deputy Jacob Salrin

The deputy's obituary also reveals more about his service and the impact he had on the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local funeral home has released new details concerning the funeral and other events for Deputy Jacob "Jake" Eric Salrin, who died in a crash on Friday.

Dunbar Funeral Home announced on Sunday that a visitation is planned at 3926 Devine St. in Columbia on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Meeting Place Church at 201 Columbia Mall Blvd. in Columbia at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 501 Elmwood Ave. in Columbia.

Deputy Salrin died Friday night after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Bluff Road. The department said Salrin was on duty at the time. Since the crash, departments around South Carolina and residents from around the Midlands have paid tribute to the 23-year-old deputy.

In Sunday's obituary, the family and the Richland County Sheriff's Department thanked the community for their support and prayers.

The notice said condolences should be sent to the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 5623 Two Notch Road, and any donations be made to the Richland County Sheriff's Foundation to support fellow deputies. Those donations can be made to the foundation at P.O. Box 1182, Columbia, SC, 29202. Gifts can be designated to Deputy Salrin.

Sunday's announcement revealed that Salrin had decided on a career in law enforcement with the sheriff's department in March of 2022. He earned his certification from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy less than a year later, in January 2023. He served in the southeastern region of Richland County at the time of the crash.

"He loved being a deputy and working at the Richland County Sheriff's Department, making the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved," the obituary said. "While his time as a deputy was not very long, he made a tremendous impact on every life that he touched."