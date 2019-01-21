CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Victoria Jones is reviving her cheesecake business to bring in income while furloughed. She works for the IRS in Norfolk, but without knowing when she'll head back to work or be paid, she’s bringing back her old business.



“With this furlough and the need to get ahead of things with being prepared for a long furlough, so I pulled out the cheesecake pans,” said Jones.

Her business is called Choice Cheesecakes. She started the business about 30 years ago when she left the Navy, but she took a break when she started working for the IRS in 2001.

Now, Jones is furloughed because of the government shutdown, so she has gone back to what she knows.

“I sent a few text messages to some of my friends in the area, and I got back all these woo-hoo emojis and orders. So, here I am starting back to get through the furlough,” said Jones.

Baking is Jones’ fall back, but she knows not everybody has one.

“When I see the stories and know of people that the daily existence has been placed in such jeopardy for choices between medication and food on the table and gas in the car it’s just really unnerving,” said Jones.

Last week, to bring a smile to some fellow furloughed worker’s faces, Jones delivered some cheesecakes to the Coast Guard.

“It’s really unsettling. I must say I try to stay positive and keep the faith that everything is going to be fine, but I’m very concerned about how it's impacting so many people,” said Jones.

Jones is looking forward to an end to the shutdown, so she can get back to a job she loves. If this furlough has taught her anything, it’s to not put all her eggs in one basket.

“We live in a time where we need multiple income streams and being prepared all the time and not totally relying on our day job,” said Jones.

To order a cheesecake, email Choicecheesecakes4u@gmail.com.