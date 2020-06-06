RAEFORD, N.C. — The memorial service for George Floyd, a man killed in police custody last week in Minneapolis, will be held Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina.

Floyd was born in North Carolina, and his sister currently lives in Raeford.

A memorial service was planned for Saturday, June 6, at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, of the United American Free Will Baptist Denomination Inc.

A public viewing is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a private, family-only service. The public viewing began early due to high turnout.

A large crowd arrived at the conference center waiting to get in and traffic was backed up as people wait to see Floyd's body.

Floyd's body arrived in Raeford at around 9 a.m., escorted by the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.

