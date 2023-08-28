Here's how to support Black-led and Black-benefiting organizations on Give 8/28 Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is Give 8/28, a fundraising effort is aimed at helping Black-led and Black- benefiting organizations across the nation.
2023 marks the 6th year the Young, Black and Giving Back Institute (YBGB) will culminate Black Philanthropy Month with Give 8/28, an initiative to promote financial support for Black-led and Black-benefiting grassroots organizations.
The fundraiser has grown from a total of $12,700 raised in 2018 to a total of $252,629 raised in 2022. This year, they hope to raise even more.
There are five organizations with local ties hoping to gain your support.
- Friends of African American Art and Culture, part of the Columbia Museum of Art
- Fortitude Foundation, eleven African American women looking to change lives and impact the community
- Ifly Youth, turning young girls of color into leaders through international travel
- Sowing Seeds into the Midlands, an organization guiding youth in making choices that will benefit their future
- Hive Community Circle, a sexual assault survivor-based group supporting women and girls.
Donors have until 11 p.m. tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023 to support local organizations. here in the Midlands.
To donate, CLICK HERE.