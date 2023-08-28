Here's how to support Black-led and Black-benefiting organizations on Give 8/28 Day

There are five organizations with local ties hoping to gain your support.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is Give 8/28, a fundraising effort is aimed at helping Black-led and Black- benefiting organizations across the nation.

2023 marks the 6th year the Young, Black and Giving Back Institute (YBGB) will culminate Black Philanthropy Month with Give 8/28, an initiative to promote financial support for Black-led and Black-benefiting grassroots organizations.

The fundraiser has grown from a total of $12,700 raised in 2018 to a total of $252,629 raised in 2022. This year, they hope to raise even more.

There are five organizations with local ties hoping to gain your support.

Donors have until 11 p.m. tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023 to support local organizations. here in the Midlands.