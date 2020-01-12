'Giving Tuesday' kicks off the season of giving

Several Midlands nonprofits are using the day to raise money to better assist people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People across the globe are uniting together by supporting communities and causes on Giving Tuesday.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday. The annual global event is viewed as the kickoff for the season of giving.

Beginnings SC is a nonprofit organization that assists children in South Carolina who are deaf or hard of hearing. "Hearing loss is a disability of access," explained executive director Cara Smithwick.

"A child is not born disabled. If their ears are not working right, they're not born disabled, but it's that access to language and communication with their families which creates a disability."

Smithwick says more than 9,000 kids in South Carolina who are deaf or hard of hearing are unidentified and not receiving proper treatment. So, Beginnings SC is raising funds to help families in need of special resources.

This #GivingTuesday we’re fundraising to support students & their families who are home w/o internet access or a quiet space to work & study. YOU can help provide remote Wi-Fi access and connected devices by giving a gift today #AllinforKids pic.twitter.com/WMVyq1knIk — CIS of the Midlands (@cis_midlands) November 30, 2020

Communities in Schools of the Midlands (CISM) is another organization participating in Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit is raising money to help underserved students gain access to the internet to do their school work.

"What we realized when they got home, they didn't have the access," said CSIM program director Claudia Aldamuy. "Students couldn't log on to do their homework or get their assignments from their teachers. That's the part where it was broken."

If you're unsure if the money you're donating is going to a credible nonprofit, there is a charity search feature on the South Carolina Secretary of State's Office website.

"This is important for people to be confident that their hard-earned money is being used wisely," said Shannon Wiley with the Secretary of State's Office.