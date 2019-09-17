GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When they heard about a little girl who loves the TV series "Live PD" so much she wanted to have a "Live PD"-themed party to celebrate her 5th birthday, several Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies, including some who participated in the show, made sure to be there.

"We hope little Dalas enjoyed her special birthday celebration, which included a live K9 demo," the department shared on Facebook.

They said all the deputies were off duty and took time from their own weekend to spend it with a young fan who admires and respects law enforcement officers.

"We have no doubt Dalas, along with her friends and family, will always remember this special day," they said. "So will our deputies."

According to A&E, "Live PD" viewers get "unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night."

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office appeared on “Live PD” for six weeks in 2018.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

