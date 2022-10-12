Habitat for Humanity's fundraising gala returns to Columbia Oct. 20.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event is midnight Thursday, October 13th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Central SC Habitat for Humanity "More Than A Home" gala is back.

It will take place at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at 701 Whaley in Columbia.

The goal is to raise $250,000 in 2022 to help provide affordable homeownership to deserving individuals in the Midlands of South Carolina.

The gala is part of the "More Than a Home" $9 million campaign. The money raised through this initiative will be used to reach the organization's goal of building 30 new homes and repairing 30 existing homes over the next three years.

Dawn Staley, USC's women's basketball head coach, will be throwing her support behind the event by serving as the special guest speaker.

The community can also team up with Coach Staley to support this campaign by purchasing tickets to the gala. This year marks the first time the gala has been opened to the public.