Haskell Heights First Baptist food pantry has too much food

A local church is helping feed the hungry.

HASKELL HEIGHTS, S.C. — Haskell Heights First Baptist Church says they have abundant food to give away.

The church partners with Harvest Hope and a local Food Lion to stock their pantry.

The pantry has been serving the community for years before the 1000-year flood in 2015.

Staff asks that those in need of food call the church, make an appointment for pickup, and give a number of people in the household so the pantry staff knows how much food to serve.

The church says they have too much food and will have another giveaway on Monday.