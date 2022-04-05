Changes are coming to Hobart Road, SCDOT says

The short stretch not far from Farrow and Killian Roads is set to see upgrades soon, but neighbors worry it could mean major traffic delays.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Changes are coming to Hobart Road in Northeast Columbia.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the short stretch not far from Farrow and Killian Roads is set to see upgrades soon, but residents worry it could mean major traffic delays for the community.

Erica Nelson lives in the area and says she travels the road often.

"It is a convenient outlet for people in this neighborhood," Nelson said. "We'll have to go all the way around... to even have access to our society. Grocery stores, gas stations, convenient stores, schooling, etc."

Brittany Wells joins her in noting the limited routes out of the community.

She says there are at least three routes to travel. Hobart Road is one of the fastest, but if it's blocked due to construction, the others will become more congested.

"Especially during the morning as people are trying to get to work and school, it's definitely going to cause some traffic backup," Wells said.

The issue is two-fold, as community members also express concern over safety with two railroad tracks on Hobart, but no crossing gate to stop traffic when a train comes.

"There needs to be a greater safety level here and I think it really goes beyond a stop sign," Roshanda Pratt, a resident, said.

Last weekend, on April 30, investigators said a 25-year-old woman was killed when she collided with a train on Hobart Road.

"What I would like to see is some flashing lights, maybe some more responsibility from the trains that are coming through here and maybe even having that safety arm that you sometimes see at other railroad intersections," Pratt said.

It's unclear exactly what changes are coming to the road, but residents are hopeful they'll be swift and for the better.