SUMTER, S.C. — The cool weather is here and, in Sumter, that's not the only thing marking the start of the holiday season.

Strings are now descending from the clock-fountain on Main Street; a precursor of what's to come. Soon those strings will become an array of festive lights.

"There are lights going up from downtown on Main Street in our historic Downtown Sumter, all the way out, of course, to our beautiful Swan Lake Iris Gardens in preparation for Fantasy of Lights," Shelley Kile, the city's communication and tourism director, said.

As December nears, holiday events will follow.

"The season will kick-off with the Nut Cracker on November 23 at Patriot Hall, so, really excited about that, and will follow all the way into December with Fantasy of lights, of course, our annual favorite at the Iris Gardens, as well as our Festival of Trees... where 40 plus trees are placed in businesses and store fronts in the downtown area. It's really beautiful," Kile said.

A full schedule of events is currently being prepared. The downtown area is expected to light up with holiday decor in the coming weeks.