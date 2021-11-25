Have some left over canned goods and food from Thanksgiving? Local organizations could use them to help feed those in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, there may be some extra food in your pantry you won't be needing. Fortunately, there are several ways you can donate those leftover goods to help feed the hungry.

At Concessions of Hope in Columbia, they work to feed the homeless. On Wednesday, they had a big Thanksgiving feast.

"It’s a joy seeing people come in and leave with full bellies,” said Director of the organization, Pastor James Sampson.

Full bellies are something many of us are used to this time of year, but others aren’t so lucky.

That's why Concessions of Hope hosts coffee ministries in the morning, serves breakfast twice a week and has two Thanksgiving feasts.

Their second Thanksgiving meal will be Saturday, November 27.

While Sampson and volunteers are busy filling bellies, they need help filling their shelves.

"We need people to donate coffee, creamer, cups, plates, napkins," said Sampson. He added that they accept clothes, shoes, blankets and non-perishable food items.

To drop off donations, Sampson said to call them at 803-609-1939 or come by in the mornings at their location, 2018B Main Street, Columbia SC.

Harvest Hope Food Bank is also accepting donations.

Harvest Hope accepts non-perishables during the week. They also have drop off boxes at Mattress Firm stores.

Also, Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church has a blessing box in their parking lot for donation drop-offs that they give to local families. People can also drop-off donations at their church office from 9am to 1pm Monday through Friday.