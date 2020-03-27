COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the coronavirus has changed many people's daily lives, it has not changed the community's desire to help their neighbors in need. There are many people who are looking to give back during this difficult time. Here a few organizations in the Midlands that offer safe, healthy ways to do just that.

Harvest Hope Food Bank

"One thing we say here is we are only one life circumstance from needing this food back, so now is a great time to help our neighbors," said Taylor Davids, Development and Communications Specialist at Harvest Hope.

She says they have not seen a need like this since the 2015 October flood.

According to Davids, monetary donations are one of the best ways to help. Harvest Hope can leverage one dollar into 5 meals.

One way you can give money without leaving the comfort of your home is through virtual food drives. "We know a lot of companies aren't in the building right now, but you can still gather your co-workers, your church members, organizations to host a virtual food drive," says Davids. "Basically, that's online. It's a monetary way to contribute, but it's a way to get your co-workers involved."

You can also order online at stores like Target or Walmart and have it shipped to Harvest Hope.

Donations can also be made through Harvest Hope's Amazon Wishlist. All items are sent directly to their branches without you having to go out and shop.

As always, you can drop off non-perishable food times at their Shop Road location.

Volunteering with their curbside drive-thru is also an option, as of right now. In order to volunteer you need to be in good health, be able to lift at least 15 pounds, can stand on your feet for 2 hours and be at least 15-years-old.

To host a virtual food drive, donate money or volunteer visit harvesthope.org

American Red Cross

The Red Cross needs help as coronavirus concerns have led to blood shortages across the state.

RELATED: Blood drive cancellations lead to shortage, donors needed amid COVID-19 crisis

South Carolina has seen close to 6,000 blood donations go uncollected because of blood drives that have been cancelled.

If you are healthy and have not been exposed to the virus, the Red Cross is encouraging you to donate blood.

You can make a donation appointment on their website.

To make a donation appointment or find locations to donate visit RedCross.org

United Way of the Midlands

The United Way of the Midlands has created a Covid-19 response fund to help people in our communities.

According to their website, the fund was created to help Midlands residents meet basic needs including food, shelter, and rent/utility assistance due to lost wages related to COVID-19.

To donate to the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund visit uway.org