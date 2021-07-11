PINE COUNTY, Minn. — It's now been six weeks since Ashley Miller's family has seen or heard from the bright, loving 33-year-old.
Trisha Henderson, Miller's aunt, said her sister received notice that Miller's car was found in Graces Lake on Sept. 24.
"Her purse was in there with all her belongings," said Henderson. "Since that day, which has been over six weeks, we have not heard anything from her. And that is not her character."
Henderson, who describes Miller as fun, funny, and a doting mother, said their tight-knit family has been worried sick.
"My heart sank to my stomach, and I haven’t been the same since. None of us have," she said.
Henderson, along with another one of Ashley's aunts, Carrie Miller, helped orchestrate a massive search Sunday in Pine County. More than 300 volunteers, organized into groups of 20, combed through brush near Lake Lena, where the family says Ashley Miller was last seen Sept. 23.
Both Henderson and Carrie Miller said they were touched by the showing of support.
"This is a feeling like nothing we have ever experienced as a family," said Carrie Miller. "The amount of support that we’ve had today from people we don’t know has been incredible."
Sunday, the Pine County Sheriff's Office did not comment on the search efforts or investigation.
The family says there is a $20,000 reward being offered for any credible information leading to Ashley's return. In addition to offering information to law enforcement, the family says they have hired private investigators.
Charlynn Williams, one of the volunteers Sunday, said the experience was emotional.
"Because we're looking for so many possibilities," Williams said.
Williams said two of her family members have gone missing, and she empathizes with Miller's family.
"We push through so we can help another family," she said.