A new program allows inmates to create lullabies for their children

Inmates at Camille Graham Correctional Facility are writing lullabies for their kids.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Guitars, pianos, and cellos echo through the halls of Camille Graham Correctional Center as several women are writing lullabies for their kids.

"Me not being there, this is just another way I can connect with him," said inmate, Alexis, who gave birth to her son 8 months ago.

She is one of four inmates spending her time writing lullabies to share her love with her son.

"Very emotional, very emotional," Alexis said as she wrote the song.

It's been several weeks of developing a message, putting together sound, and making it all come to light, but she and the other women are able to do it, thanks to a University of South Carolina music professor and her students.

"Music can do a lot of good for all of us, no matter our circumstance, especially incarcerated people, I think need the chance of some positive programming," USC Cello Professor Clair Bryant said. "To give somebody the process to write a piece for their baby, you know, is an emotional experience."

"The first line is bold, 'I love you within my soul,' cause it's just the love that I have for him is so deep," Alexis said. "I'm just thinking, you know, I love him within my soul." She titled her lullaby "My Superhuman."

"Love is the number one thing, 'cause I just love him so much, and I want him to just be himself, like no matter what he do, no matter what he chooses, I just want him to be himself," Alexis said.

"He is my motivation, like nothing could stop me from getting home to him, you know, like I am going to get home to him. He's my positive in here," Alexis said.