IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Fire Department along with the West Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire and Columbia Fire responded to a fire in an abandoned commercial structure earlier Monday morning.

Officials say it started around 5 a.m. at 3796 Fernandina Rd. in Columbia.

Irmo Fire posted on their Instagram page that the fire is under control and there are no reports of injuries.