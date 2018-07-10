SALISBURY, NC — The community honored the police officer who was fatally shot in Florence earlier in the week.

Terrence Carraway attended Livingstone College in Salisbury and played football for the Blue Bears in the mid-1980s. On Saturday, Carraway's former classmates, teammates and friends held a moment of silence to honor the man who went on to become a Florence police officer.

A couple of people who knew him on and off the field spoke about the type of person Carraway was.

"He was just a straight-forward guy," said former teammate Bennie Gibson. "Great personality, dedicated, local. And if he was your friend, he was definitely your friend."

"The type of guy he was, he didn't deserve what happened to him... it's just devastating," Gibson added.

On Wednesday, police in Florence, South Carolina said they were serving a search warrant when 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire, killing Carraway in the line of duty.

