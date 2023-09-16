The Model Elementary School student, Kaleb, thought seeing his dad was at least a month away since he knew his birthday wouldn't be missed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — A kindergarten student at a school in Floyd County was surprised when his father, who had been serving the U.S. in Kuwait for the past year, returned home earlier than expected.

The Model Elementary School student, Kaleb, thought seeing his dad was at least a month away since he knew his birthday wouldn't be missed.

A video showed Kaleb walking down the school's hallway, where he was greeted by his mother, who exclaimed, "I have a big surprise for you." Unbeknownst to Kaleb, his father was in a nearby room, ready to make his grand entrance.

As Kaleb gave his mother a hug, his father emerged from the room and approached him with open arms.

Model Elementary School shared the heartwarming moment on their Facebook page, with a caption that read,

"Our Kaleb in Mrs. Bata's Kindergarten class just got the best surprise. His dad has served in Kuwait for the past year, and his first stop today was to MES to surprise Kaleb. Kaleb knew dad would be home next month for his birthday but had no idea he'd be home this early."