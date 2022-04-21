Neighbors hope for speedy resolution to lead foot drivers off Broad River Road

The Huffman Heights community off Broad River Road says its been dealing with loud, speeding drivers for years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the quiet neighborhood of Huffman Heights, the sound of cars breaks the silence.

It's a sound Jean Jackson, a resident, has grown accustomed to, she says, during the day and at night.

"Finally, just easing into your evening and relaxing and then zoom here it comes," Jackson said. "It's disturbing because we're trying to calm down and get ready to go to sleep."

Richland County Lt. Brian Dowdy said Atlantic Drive, where the neighborhood lies, has dealt with speeding drivers for years.

"Speeding is an issue in every community we have...but we do have some that are a little bit worst than others and I would say that this is in that category," Lt. Dowdy said. "The speed limit's 30.... We had one stopped here yesterday at 63 miles an hour."

Ina Fort-Lightner is the Neighborhood President. She feels the community is outgrowing itself with new apartments, but still many drivers are taking Atlantic Drive which cuts through Huffman Heights.

"You would have to experience it to see how loud and it is just like a regular drag strip on the weekend," Fort-Lightner said. "Law enforcement might come up and set up some radar and give a few tickets and then it gradually builds back up again."

For now, Lt. Dowdy said they're increasing patrols in the day and at night and encourage those who see speedy drivers to reach out to law enforcement.

"There are some speed deterring options I’m thinking about addressing with maybe the county or the state, possibly speed bumps," Lt. Dowdy said.

Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston, who represents the area, said he's also aware of the concern and plans to look into possible traffic studies of Atlantic Drive to get a better scope of the issue and a possible solution.

Neighbors are just hoping for a speedy resolution.