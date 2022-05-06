Richland County DSS has a new playroom for kids, thanks to local ministry

Love Mercy Ministry is helping families feel more comfortable if they have to go to the Richland County DSS Office.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Love Mercy Ministry of Chapin Baptist Church hopes its playroom project at the Richland County Department of Social Services Office helps families feel more comfortable.

"We reached out to Richland County DSS, and actually all the counties in the Midlands, and asked how we could serve them and what the greatest need we could meet is," Love Mercy Ministry founder Becky Pressley said. "We wanted to do something to make it a safe, beautiful, welcoming, hopeful place for them."

Pressley said the team put out the call for donations and volunteers to make their mission possible.

"The community and our church just passed our expectations and fulfilled that entire amazon wish list well over probably $5,000 worth of items," Pressley said. "We had a clean-out day, we painted, laid new flooring, put in new baseboards. Then we had a day where we assembled all the furniture. Then we had an install day where we mounted TVs and put books on shelves and Legos in bins."

It's a place Pressley hopes will help kids during a difficult time, "a place to land, a room to pass the time, and have things to do to, maybe just distract them from what's going on in their lives for a little while."

Day 5 is a wrap! We put on a few little finishes on the playroom and stocked the foster care fridge and pantry and... Posted by Love Mercy Ministry on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Connelly-Anne Ragley, Director of Communication at the South Carolina Department of Social Services says, "It's really Godsent, and really a refresher for our building."